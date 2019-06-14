Pin-in injury crash shuts down Chicago Drive in Georgetown Twp

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ottawa County Central Dispatch says one person was pinned inside a vehicle late Friday night after a collision on westbound Chicago Drive at 18th Avenue.

It happened around 11:10 p.m. Friday, in Georgetown Township. FOX 17 dispatched a crew to the scene shortly after the crash.

Dispatchers tell FOX 17 a truck pulling a trailer rolled over after a collision with another vehicle. Initial word from the field was that there may’ve been three injuries, according to Central Dispatch, with one person pulled out of the wreckage around 11:30 p.m.

No information was available about the severity of injuries.

However, a medical chopper initially was launched to respond to the scene, before being called back in favor of a ground response moments later.

A Georgetown Township rescue crew was on the scene, according to dispatch authorities, along with Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies.

Specifics about how the crash occurred were not available late Friday night.