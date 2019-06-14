Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Red Hot Inn to close after 48 years in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The owner of a local diner says it’s time to “start a new chapter for the family” and the Red Hot Inn in Grand Rapids is set to close next week.

The Red Hot Inn has been in operation for 48 years, according to owner Jim Koukios. The restaurant started in 1971 on Plainfield Road, but moved to its current location at Leonard Street and the East Beltline NE in 1984.

Koukios says in a release that was posted on Facebook that the timing of closing the restaurant was unexpected, but says “an opportunity has come up that allows my family to branch out and try new things.”

Koukios also thanked nearby schools and businesses, Northpoint Christian Schools, Forest Hills Public Schools, Cornerstone University and Priority Health, for their business from being nearby for so many years.

Koukios’ wife Esther’s business, Greek to Go, will continue.

The last day of business is expected to be June 21.

2 comments

