Shutout win gives South Christian the state championship
EAST LANSING, Mich — South Christian shutout Essexville Garber 3-0 Friday afternoon to claim the division three state championship.
“We get bagels if we get shutouts” senior goalie Annika Zuverink said. “So that is a motivation for that, because we like bagels.”
The Sailors outscored their opponents 23-0 in the state tournament, seven shutouts in the playoff alone. That is a lot of bagels.
“To keep a clean sheet, it’s just so much easier to win when teams don’t score” Zuverink said. You don’t even give people chances to score. To have that I think it’s very impressive and I can’t believe we successfully did that.”
“We have such a good defense and I trust them so much” senior Joz Van Tol said. “Every practice we hammer down and practice on defending, covering each other, we do so much and we defend as a team and that’s how we do it.”
For South Christian it is the second girls soccer state championship joining the 2013 team.