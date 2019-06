Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKFORD, Mich. -- It may not be officially summer but the city of Rockford is hosting its 51st annual Start of Summer Celebration this weekend.

The event starts Thursday, June 13 and runs through Sunday, June 16 downtown Rockford.

The celebration includes the annual parade on Saturday at 11 a.m., a carnival, live entertainment, craft vendors, food vendors, and fireworks Saturday at dusk.

