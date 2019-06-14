Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Three charged with elder abuse in Kent County

Posted 12:32 PM, June 14, 2019, by , Updated at 12:36PM, June 14, 2019

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has charged three people with elder abuse in Kent County.

All three suspects were arraigned Friday in 61st District Court.  The three people are charged in three separate cases.

Facing charges are:

      • Cesiah Huitron, 26, of Wyoming. The AG’s office says Huitron is a CNA at Raybrook Manor and is charged with misdemeanor Vulnerable Adult Abuse, 4th degree. The incident in question took place in July 2018 when Huitron allegedly did not follow a resident’s care plan and subsequently dropped the resident, causing an injury.
      • Kristen Chatman, 26, of Grand Rapids. The AG’s office says Chatman is a CNA at Clark Retirement Community in Grand Rapids. She is charged with two counts of misdemeanor Vulnerable Adult Abuse, 4th degree for not following a care plan for a resident in July 2018. The care plan required Chatman to use a Hoyer lift to move a resident between a bed and a wheelchair, but she allegedly did not do that. The complaint says that Chatman “caused an unreasonable risk of harm” by failing to follow the plan.
      • Kari Ann Yates, 44, of Lake City. The AG’s office alleges that Yates is charged with Embezzlement by an Agent or Trustee of $1,000 or more, but less than $20,000. Yates was appointed as a guardian of her father in June 2018, but she allegedly spent the funding on herself and family members. She faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison if convicted.

    Nessel was in Grand Rapids Friday, along with Michigan Supreme Court Justices Richard Bernstein and Megan Cavanagh. They are kicking off a Elder Abuse Task Force Listening Tour at Kent County Probate Court.

