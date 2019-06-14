Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Tigers pitching prospect Mize has shoulder inflammation

Casey Mize #74 of the Detroit Tigers poses for a portrait during photo day at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on February 19, 2019 in Lakeland, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — Tigers prospect Casey Mize is going on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

The team announced the move Friday, saying the Double-A right-hander had an MRI that was reviewed by Dr. James Andrews and Dr. Stephen Lemos. They agreed it showed some minor posterior shoulder inflammation.

Mize, taken by Detroit with the No. 1 pick in last year’s draft, left his start Thursday for Double-A Erie after 2 1/3 innings. He’s been as good as advertised so far, going 8-0 with a 0.92 ERA this year across two minor league levels.

Mize threw a no-hitter in April in his Double-A debut.

