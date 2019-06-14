× Trump supporters rally to ‘Squash Amash’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A couple hundred supporters of President Donald Trump showed up outside Rep. Justin Amash’s Grand Rapids office Friday, to protest Amash’s stance on the Mueller Report.

Amash has publicly stated that he believes the president’s actions as described in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Report on foreign influence in the 2016 elections are “impeachable offenses.”

Amash’s stance is “the straw that broke the camel’s back,” according to Jeff Webb, the founder of The New American Populist, a group working to sway voters to vote for conservative candidates in 2020.

Webb joined hundreds of protestors took on Friday for a “Squash Amash” rally. The day is also President Trump’s 73rd birthday and Flag Day.

Webb says he hopes Amash will resign, even if it means Michigan’s 3rd District will be unrepresented until a special election replaces him.

“I think, I think we’ll take our chances,” Webb says. “I think we can find a number of great people in the district to represent the district the right way.”

Trump, and his supporters, have ratcheted up opposition to Amash and two candidates have come forward to run against Amash in the 2020 Republican Primary.

A small number of supporters of Amash were also there, including Grand Rapids voter Tom Horrigan. He says he wants leaders who follow their conscience.

“He has to follow what his conscience tells him to do and that’s what he’s doing,” Horrigan tells FOX 17. “I don’t want someone that’s gonna be a ‘yes’ man.”

Amash’s office has not responded to FOX 17’s request for comment on the event.

We’ll have details from the rally on later editions of FOX 17 News.