Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Trump supporters rally to ‘Squash Amash’

Posted 2:09 PM, June 14, 2019, by , Updated at 02:26PM, June 14, 2019

Squash Amash rally in Grand Rapids, 6/14/19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A couple hundred supporters of President Donald Trump showed up outside Rep. Justin Amash’s Grand Rapids office Friday, to protest Amash’s stance on the Mueller Report.

Amash has publicly stated that he believes the president’s actions as described in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Report on foreign influence in the 2016 elections are “impeachable offenses.”

Amash’s stance is “the straw that broke the camel’s back,” according to Jeff Webb, the founder of The New American Populist, a group working to sway voters to vote for conservative candidates in 2020.

Webb joined hundreds of protestors took on Friday for a “Squash Amash” rally. The day is also President Trump’s 73rd birthday and Flag Day.

Webb says he hopes Amash will resign, even if it means Michigan’s 3rd District will be unrepresented until a special election replaces him.

“I think, I think we’ll take our chances,” Webb says. “I think we can find a number of great people in the district to represent the district the right way.”

Trump, and his supporters, have ratcheted up opposition to Amash and two candidates have come forward to run against Amash in the 2020 Republican Primary.

A small number of supporters of Amash were also there, including Grand Rapids voter Tom Horrigan. He says he wants leaders who follow their conscience.

“He has to follow what his conscience tells him to do and that’s what he’s doing,” Horrigan tells FOX 17. “I don’t want someone that’s gonna be a ‘yes’ man.”

Amash’s office has not responded to FOX 17’s request for comment on the event.

We’ll have details from the rally on later editions of FOX 17 News.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.