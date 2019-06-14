Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Wilson sends Homer to title game with walk-off hit

Posted 1:24 AM, June 14, 2019

EAST LANSING, Mich — Jacob Wilson singled with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 9th inning to send Homer to a 2-1 win over Pewamo-Westphalia in a division 3 baseball state semifinal Friday morning.

Wilson was also the Trojans starting pitcher and tossed the first 6 and 2/3 innings allowing just one run and striking out 5.

The Pirates lone run came on an RBI single off the bat of Aaron Bearss in the top of the second inning.

Brendan Thelen was P-W’s starting pitcher and allowed just 1 run in 7 and 2/3 innings, striking out 5.

Homer will play the Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett/Gladstone winner in Saturday’s division 3 state championship at 2:30 p.m..



		




	


	


	

	
	

	


	


	


		

		
