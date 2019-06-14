× Woman airlifted to hospital after St. Joseph Co. crash

COLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman was airlifted to the hospital Friday morning after a crash involving a semi in St. Joseph County.

It happened around 6:49 a.m. near the intersection of M-66 and Findley Road in Colon Township, north of Sturgis.

Authorities said a car ran a stop sign at the intersection and drove underneath the semi’s trailer.

The car’s driver was airlifted to be treated for injuries suffered in the crash. Information on her condition wasn’t immediately available.