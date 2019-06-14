× World’s largest bounce house comes to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The world’s largest bounce house is in Grand Rapids this weekend.

Big Bounce America comes to the DeltaPlex Arena Friday June 14th to Sunday June 16th. The bounce house has different themed zones where families can play basketball, run an inflatable obstacle race, and slide down a giant slide.

100% of the funds raised from the event will go to support Pack Your Back, a nonprofit organization. Pack You Back gives away school supplies to students every year since 2016.

“We are excited to give families the opportunity to have some fun while simultaneously giving back to students and teachers across Michigan,” said Galen Miller, Executive Director at Pack Your Back.

Tickets for Big Bounce America are $15 for kids 7 and under, $17 for kids age 8 to 15, and $20 for ages 16 and up.

More information can be found at bigbouncegr.com.