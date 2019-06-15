A blast at Berlin: Lori’s Voice Walk for the Challenged

MARNE, Mich. — Lori’s Voice launched eight years ago to help children with special needs, and is going stronger than ever in 2019. That much was evident Saturday at the annual Lori’s Voice Walk for the Challenged at Berlin Raceway.

More than 1,400 people participated.

They got to rise or walk their bikes on the racetrack to raise funds and awareness. They also were greeted by various radio and TV personalities, including several from FOX 17. In addition, “Mrs. Michigan” Rachel Adenaas participated.

Music, firetrucks, clowns, a bounce house, Coopersville Rotary Club photo booth, free games and free raffles were also part of the festivities.

Lori’s Voice is named after Lori Hastings, who has Muscular Dystrophy. She told FOX 17 in studio this week, “My husband (Dave) and I know what costs incur when you run into the hospital or have a special-needs child. There’s a lot of things that insurance doesn’t cover…”.

Dave Hastings told FOX 17 after the event, “The weather cooperated. The skies parted way for us, because it looked like it was going to remain. But we had sun.”

More than two dozen media personalities attended the Walk for the Challenged.

“We are so honored and feel so blessed that the media would come and support us, because Lori and I are the sole promoters,” said Dave.

Lori’s Voice was hatched in 2011, but it took a year for it to become a nonprofit. The Hastings work out of their house in Coopersville.

This year also has been special because Lori’s Voice won a Better Business Bureau of Western Michigan’s Torch Award on Ethics for a nonprofit, according to Dave.

No numbers were immediately available on how much money was raised Saturday, but Dave Hastings said, “We were hoping to make at least $60,000, and I’m thinking we easily did this.”

You can donate through the Lori’s Voice website.