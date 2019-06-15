A few showers around Saturday, mainly dry on Father’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN -- A bit of shower activity will be around this Father's Day weekend but a washout certainly is not expected.

Scattered showers are developing Saturday morning south of I-96 ( and especially I-94 and south ) and will keep some of us damp at times into the afternoon. We look for lots of clouds to hold all day long so temperatures only work to around 70 degrees this afternoon. Southwest winds which were quite breezy in the overnight gusting to 25-30+ mph will still show a breeze, but to a lesser extent into the early to mid-afternoon before tapering down big time for tonight.

If you are headed out this evening you can expect clouds and perhaps an isolated light shower or two around but nothing too dramatic is anticipated. Lows tonight drop to near 60 degrees.

Father's Day Sunday likely offers up similar weather to what we are to see here on Saturday. That means a good deal of cloud cover and a slight chance for a shower. Overall, the prospect for rain looks to be lesser tomorrow versus today. Clouds will once again likely hold numbers down just a bit. The mercury maxes out in the lower 70s on the back half of the weekend.

Monday also maintains a fair amount of clouds though some intervals of sun can poke through from time to time. Because of this we look for numbers to climb into the low to mid 70s by day's end. Still an isolated shower cannot be completely dismissed particularly during the afternoon hours. Tuesday appears to be the best day of the next seven as our chance for rain will be the lowest. Partly cloudy skies and warmer temps set sail for the upper 70s.

A new chance for showers arrives at some point Wednesday into Thursday as the next weather disturbance in a zonal type of flow pattern passes nearby West Michigan. A bit of a warming trend tries get going into next weekend and that may result in a better chance for scattered thunderstorms at that time. The extent of any warm push is in question, however, due to inconsistencies in the models so we will have to keep a close eye on this going forward. Nevertheless, there is a signal from some typically stronger modeling that the end to this month of June may begin to show a shift toward a warmer pattern for the month of July.