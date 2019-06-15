Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Big 1st inning propels Homer to baseball state championship win

Posted 8:11 PM, June 15, 2019, by , Updated at 08:21PM, June 15, 2019

EAST LANSING, Mich — Kyle Compton and Jacob Wilson each had 2-run hits in the bottom of the 1st as Homer scored 4 times in the opening inning and beat Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 4-0 to win the division 3 baseball state championship.

“This group has been together for a long time” Zach Butters, who pitched the first 6 1/3 innings,  said.  “We’ve been playing together since we were little kids and to make it and win this championship means everything to us.”

This is the 3rd baseball state championship for the Trojans who also won it all back in 2004 and 2006.

The first title team was part of the amazing 75 game-winning streak for the program, this team will also be remember for a long time.

“Just a lot of plug and play parts” head coach Scott Salow, who was the coach of the previous two state championship Homer teams as well, said.  “The one thing that didn’t change was effort, intensity, enthusiasm, I am just so proud of the kids.”

T.J. VanderKuyl came in to get the final two outs on the mound for the Trojans.

 

