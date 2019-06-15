Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Drunk driver crashes into police cruiser, says Kalamazoo DPS

Posted 7:58 PM, June 15, 2019, by , Updated at 07:59PM, June 15, 2019

KALAMAZOO, Mich.  — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says officers were conducting “X-Train” enforcement early Saturday morning when an alleged drunk driver plowed into the back of a police cruiser.

The DPS says a Public Safety officer had made a traffic stop at W. Frank Street and Cooley Street around 2:22 a.m. Saturday when another vehicle crashed into the back of the cruiser at high speed. Significant damage was done to both vehicles.

The police officer and a civilian ride-along who were in the police car at the time went to Bronson Hospital for evaluation, and were released.

Police say the driver of the car that rear-ended the cruiser was arrested for felony Operating While Intoxicated – 3rd offense, and taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail.

Anyone with more information should contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911, or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

