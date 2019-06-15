Founders Fest celebrating its 12th year in Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Craft beer lovers have a lot to look forward to.

The 12th annual Founders Fest takes place Saturday, June 22nd from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., with guests partying in the streets around the brewery on 235 Grandville SW.

Several musical artists will be featured including Gov't Mule, Toots and the Maytals, Macy Gray, The War and Treaty, FBC All-Stars and Lady Ace Boogie.

There's also going to be a huge lineup of food vendors including:

Pressed In Time What the Truck Slow’s BBQ Tacos El Cunado Nick’s Gyros Any Colour You Like Daddy Pete’s BBQ Pizza Party Open Acres Mobile Grill A Plateful Spread



Drinks will be pouring all day, including a popular favorite "Founders Fest Wheat," which the brewery creates every year for the event.

Tickets can be purchased in advance for $40 or day of for $45.

For more information, visit Founders website.