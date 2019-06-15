EAST LANSING, Mich -- Grand Rapids Catholic Central ended a historic season with an 8-1 loss to Orchard Lake St. Mary's in the state championship game.
Grand Rapids Catholic Central baseball falls in state championship game
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Central baseball advances to state finals
-
East Grand Rapids beats Grand Rapids Catholic Central in regional semifinal
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Central finds its stride in the state tournament
-
Forest Hills Central downs East Grand Rapids in boys lacrosse
-
Holland Christian’s Chris Mokma drafted by the Miami Marlins
-
-
West Catholic promotes Justin Michalowski to head football coach
-
Forest Hills Central tops Forest Hills Northern for 8th straight regional title
-
Tepper delivers walk-off hit as Grand Rapids Catholic Central advances
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Central beats Allendale, 49-31 in district championship
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Central wins third straight district championship
-
-
Allendale takes game one of big OK Blue baseball series
-
Kevin Sprague’s seven goal night lifts Forest Hills Eastern in state semifinal
-
West Catholic baseball wins sixth consecutive district title