EAST LANSING, Mich — The Kalamazoo Christian girls soccer team managed 9 shots and a few good scoring opportunities but could not get one in the net in a 4-0 loss to Royal Oak Shrine in the division 4 girls soccer state finals.

It is the third consecutive year the Comets finish as runners up in division 4.