Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Kalamazoo Christian loses title game on triple play

Posted 7:49 PM, June 15, 2019, by

EAST LANSING, Mich — Kalamazoo Christian was rallying down two in the 7th inning.

With runners on 1st and 2nd and nobody out, Sammy Gano smoked a line drive up the middle.

It was deflected by the Unionville-Sebewaing pitcher, caught by the shortstop who touched 2nd and threw to 1st to complete a triple play and give the Patriots the division 4 softball state championship game 3-1.

The Comets had hits in the game from Gano, Megan Snook, Nyla de Jong and Claire Dirksen who drove in the teams only run with a single in the 6th.

Kalamazoo Christian finishes the season at 31-9.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.