Kalamazoo Christian loses title game on triple play

EAST LANSING, Mich — Kalamazoo Christian was rallying down two in the 7th inning.

With runners on 1st and 2nd and nobody out, Sammy Gano smoked a line drive up the middle.

It was deflected by the Unionville-Sebewaing pitcher, caught by the shortstop who touched 2nd and threw to 1st to complete a triple play and give the Patriots the division 4 softball state championship game 3-1.

The Comets had hits in the game from Gano, Megan Snook, Nyla de Jong and Claire Dirksen who drove in the teams only run with a single in the 6th.

Kalamazoo Christian finishes the season at 31-9.