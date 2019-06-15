× Man seriously injured in moped crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A man has been hospitalized, in serious condition, after a hit and run crash involving a moped.

Grand Rapids police says it happened at Hall ST. and Eastern Ave. around 11:10 p.m. last night.

They say a vehicle was travel south on Eastern Ave, and suddenly turned left onto eastbound Hall ST. colliding with a moped. The vehicle fled the scene without stopping, before emergency services arrived.

The 33-year-old rider of the moped was taken to the hospital in serious condition…his name is being withheld pending family notification.

The fleeing car is described as a possible Honda, blue, 4-door sedan. It maybe missing a mirror, and may have front or passenger-side damage.

The crash remain under investigation.