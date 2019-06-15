MSP investigating Branch Co. break-ins from a few months ago

MARSHALL, Mich. — The Michigan State Police are investigating a couple of break-ins – one that occurred in February and the other possibly as early as March.

Trooper Kevin Paison with the MSP Marshall Post tells FOX 17 there isn’t much new in the way of an update, but that’s why police are putting the information out now: they’re hoping to generate some tips.

The more recent case involves a storage unit that was broken into in Branch County’s Bronson Township. The storage unit is located along US-12, near the western limits of the city of Bronson. Among the stolen items were a tote of miscellaneous tools and a Husqvarna chainsaw.

The other, earlier incident occurred in February, in Branch County’s Union Township. Residents told MSP troopers they had seen a man peering into the windows of homes before knocking on the door. He then opened the door of the homes and walked in. If he discovered that someone was inside, he would say “Sorry, I thought it was empty”, and would then leave in a dark-colored minivan.

Troopers described the suspect as white, about 50 years old with a black-and-gray goatee. He was wearing a black hat and black coat at the time, as well as blue jeans and dark-colored glasses.

Anyone with more information about either case should call the Michigan State Police at (269)-558-0500.