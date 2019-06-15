Normal conditions restored after sewer overflow in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Services says more than 70 gallons of material spilled due to a sanitary-sewer overflow in the Westnedge Hill area.

DPS says it was notified around noon Thursday of a possible overflow near the curb in the 2300 block of Bronson Boulevard. That’s west of S. Westnedge Avenue and south of Howard Street.

The city’s Water Reclamation Plant notified the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) at the Kalamazoo District Office, as well as the Kalamazoo County Environmental Health & Community Services.

The DPS says the blockage was removed at 4:45 p.m. Friday (June 14th), and normal flow conditions were restored Saturday and the impact area remediated.

DPS did not say in a news release what caused the problem.