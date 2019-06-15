× Police: driver’s-training student fails to yield in injury crash

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Police say a student in driver’s training failed to yield to another vehicle Saturday afternoon, resulting in an injury accident.

It happened around 2:42 p.m. at the intersection of Ferris Street and Forrest Park Drive.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release a 15-year-old from Caledonia was trying to turn north onto Forrest Park Drive when her Toyota Corolla collided with a westbound Town & Country van. The 42-year-old driver in the van was injured, as was the teenage driver in the Corolla – including three passengers: her mother, and Great-grandparents, ages 89 and 92.

The Sheriff’s Office says all of the patients were taken to hospitals by in Grand Haven and Muskegon. There was no early word on the severity of the respective injuries.

All had been wearing their safety belts. Police say the vehicles sustained “heavy mechanism damage.”

Besides the Sheriff’s Office, responding agencies included North Ottawa Community Hospital Ambulance, AMR Ambulance and Grand Haven Township Fire/Rescue.