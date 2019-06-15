Portage Northern wins first baseball state championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST LANSING, Mich -- Portage Northern defeated Rockford, 10-4 in Saturday's Division 1 state championship game.

"I've dreamed of this every single day ever since I was a child," Huskies sophomore Xander Morris said after his complete game, "I mean it's amazing, there's no other feeling like it, I love it. There's nothing in the world I'd rather be doing today other than being here with this team."

Morris' performance on the mound brought rave reviews from teammates.

"Oh that's huge for us," junior shortstop Nolan McCarthy said, "he mixes his speeds up well just like Cam did in the semifinals and he's carried us all year. Our pitching has definitely been our strength all year and we know if we put up some runs we know we'll be able to go really far in our games because we can hit and we can pitch."