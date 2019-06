× Reeds Lake Art Festival

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The ‘Reeds Lake Art Festival’ turns 54 this year and nearly 100 artists will have their work on display there this weekend.

The work includes metal designs, clothing, and painting. This festival is sponsored by Grand Valley Artists (GVA) and takes place in Gaslight Village along Wealthy ST.

Guests can arrive as early as 9 a.m. today.

This is a family friendly event and all are welcome to attend.

