Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Schoolcraft falls to Millington in the state championship game

Posted 8:21 PM, June 15, 2019, by

EAST LANSING, Mich — For the first time this season the Schoolcraft softball team failed to score a run in a game.

Millington pitcher Gabbie Sherman threw a complete-game shutout as The Cardinals topped the Eagles 8-0 in the division 3 softball state championship game.

Schoolcraft got hits from Danielle Blyly, Adrienne Rosey, Jordan Watts and Sophie Ridge.

The Eagles made the first appearance in the finals in school history and finish 32-5.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.