× Schoolcraft falls to Millington in the state championship game

EAST LANSING, Mich — For the first time this season the Schoolcraft softball team failed to score a run in a game.

Millington pitcher Gabbie Sherman threw a complete-game shutout as The Cardinals topped the Eagles 8-0 in the division 3 softball state championship game.

Schoolcraft got hits from Danielle Blyly, Adrienne Rosey, Jordan Watts and Sophie Ridge.

The Eagles made the first appearance in the finals in school history and finish 32-5.