Start of Summer is just 6 days away

Posted 9:41 AM, June 15, 2019, by , Updated at 09:45AM, June 15, 2019

WEST MICHIGAN — Spring is rapidly coming to a close and Summer is fast approaching.

As in less than a week away.

This coming Friday, June 21, will mark both the final day of Spring and the arrival of Summer for West Michigan residents.

Summer will officially start with the Summer Solstice at 11:54 a.m. that day.

We’ll then be in for almost exactly three months of gradually warming temperatures.

Summer too will eventually come to an end with the Equinox signaling the beginning of Autumn on Monday, Sept. 23.

It’ll then be another three months until the start of Winter next Dec. 21.

