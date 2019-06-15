Vehicle clips telephone pole, winds up stuck on railroad tracks

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A vehicle was partially blocking the railroad tracks at Chicago Drive and 80th Avenue late Saturday night, following a one-vehicle crash.

Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority tells FOX 17 one person suffered minor injuries at the scene in Zeeland Township. It happened around 10:35 p.m. Saturday.

Zeeland Township Fire-Rescue crews told FOX 17 at the scene an F-150 pickup truck appeared to have gone off the road and sideswiped a telephone pole before jumping the tracks on 80th Avenue and winding up on the Chicago Drive side of the tracks.

Dispatchers confirmed that CSX Railroad had been notified of the situation.

It was the second time Saturday night that a vehicle was reported on railroad tracks in Ottawa County – and that CSX had to be notified to shut down the tracks. Earlier, county dispatchers told FOX 17 that a white SUV was stuck on the railroad tracks on E. 10th Street in Holland. That’s near the Hope College Police Department, west of Lincoln Avenue.

There was no word how that happened.