× Walk in Marne helping children with special needs

MARNE, Mich. — It’s not everyday you have a chance to walk around a racetrack.

That’s what Lorie’s Voice is offering on Saturday, June 15th as part of their “Walk for the Challenged.”

The walk at the Berlin Raceway in Marne starts at 9:30 a.m. and wraps up at 11:30 a.m.

Kids can meet their favorite superheroes and even some members of the FOX 17 team.

There’s also going to be games, free snacks, race cars with the drivers, and a whole lot more while raising money for children with special needs and their families.

Tickets start at $20 for singles and $50 for families. The first 1,400 guests also get a free t-shirt.

Organizers say they’ll be walking the track rain or shine.