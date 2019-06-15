Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Walk in Marne helping children with special needs

Posted 7:04 AM, June 15, 2019, by , Updated at 07:09AM, June 15, 2019

MARNE, Mich. — It’s not everyday you have a chance to walk around a racetrack.

That’s what Lorie’s Voice is offering on Saturday, June 15th as part of their “Walk for the Challenged.”

The walk at the Berlin Raceway in Marne starts at 9:30 a.m. and wraps up at 11:30 a.m.

Kids can meet their favorite superheroes and even some members of the FOX 17 team.

There’s also going to be games, free snacks, race cars with the drivers, and a whole lot more while raising money for children with special needs and their families.

Tickets start at $20 for singles and $50 for families. The first 1,400 guests also get a free t-shirt.

Organizers say they’ll be walking the track rain or shine.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.