West Michigan native Gabrielle Shipley learns from first LPGA tournament

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Hastings native and Grand Valley national champion Gabrielle Shipley has come a long way.

"Seeing where she has reached and where she started back as an eight-year old playing JGA in Kalamazoo," her father Todd stated, "now, to be playing a LPGA tournament is just huge, it's a total blessing to the family."

After Thursday's seven hour rain delay, Shipley was unable to tee off due to darkness and had to play all 36 holes on Friday, finishing at six-over par and missing the cut. Either way, she's thankful for the experience.

"I'm glad that my first LPGA event was here," Shipley said, "it was kind of surreal and it was really exciting. I mean people were yelling my name and I was like, 'I don't know you are,'" she laughed.

After finishing her second round she was surrounded by family which makes the experience even more memorable.

"Just to have the community here cheering me on and to have family come out was great," she added, "even if it wasn't my day, people were still pulling for me so that's always good."