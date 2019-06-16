Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

2-year-old taken forcibly at Muskegon Township home

Posted 10:19 AM, June 16, 2019, by , Updated at 10:33AM, June 16, 2019

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An Endangered Missing Advisory was issued for a 2-year-old girl Sunday morning.

The Michigan State Police said that Khaleesi Arlaya Battle, age 2, was forcibly taken from her home in Muskegon Township Sunday morning by Robert Battle, a 28-year-old black male, and Niesha Wright, a 28-year-old black female.

Police said the child’s mother was assaulted during the incident.

Police believe the suspects may be headed to Arkansas with the child in an older model, full-sized SUV, possibly with an Arkansas license plate.

The girl is described as being 2 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 50 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and wearing light blue “Frozen” pajamas with a picture of Elsa and Anna on the front.

Anybody with any information about their whereabouts is being asked to call 9-1-1 or the Muskegon Township Police Department at (231) 777-1666.

