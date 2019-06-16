× Celebrate 6/16 in the 616

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — About fifty businesses are getting together to celebrate the 616 area code.

Downtown Market Grand Rapids is featuring businesses in the Grand Rapids area for 616 Day today,

The inaugural event has an outdoor vendor market along with music and entertainment.

There’s also special deals on certain food and drink items going for just $6.16.

Head to the Downtown Market’s website more details.