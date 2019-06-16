A rainbow of colours and textures in this vibrant and healthy snack board of fruit, vegetables, dips, nuts and olives. Citrus fruits, grapes, tropical fruits and berries add colour to the spread. Hazelnuts,almonds, walnuts, kalamata olives and home made dips of hummus, beetroot and pumpkin are surrounded by salad sliced for a fun, healthy way to snack. Raw healthy food, ready for a party.
Celebrate 6/16 in the 616
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — About fifty businesses are getting together to celebrate the 616 area code.
Downtown Market Grand Rapids is featuring businesses in the Grand Rapids area for 616 Day today,
The inaugural event has an outdoor vendor market along with music and entertainment.
There’s also special deals on certain food and drink items going for just $6.16.