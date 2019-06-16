Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Deputies shoot crime-spree suspect in Allegan County

Posted 11:52 AM, June 16, 2019, by , Updated at 12:02PM, June 16, 2019
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A man is hospitalized after a two-day crime spree that ended with him being shot by Allegan County deputies Sunday morning.

According to Allegan County sheriff Frank Baker, at 7 p.m. Saturday sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the Martin area and suspect information was developed by investigating deputies.

Later in the night, the suspect abandoned that vehicle and stole another vehicle from the Wayland area. The suspect crashed this vehicle in the Hopkins area.

Deputies attempted a canine track, but were unsuccessful in locating the suspect.

At 7 a.m. Sunday, the suspect carjacked another vehicle while armed with an assault rifle. The suspect was reported to be in the area of 128th Avenue and 56th Street in Manlius Township in northwest Allegan County and was shooting at houses.

The suspect then entered a residence and held the occupants at gunpoint while he attempted to steal another vehicle.

Deputies confronted the suspect as he was attempting to leave the residence in a vehicle. The suspect refused to obey commands and was heading back into the house when deputies engaged the suspect with gunfire.

The suspect was wounded and was transported to the hospital with injuries.

No deputies were injured.

The investigation is continuing by the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

