Fight, shooting closes festival beer tent in Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Police shut down part of the Muskegon Heights Festival in the Park to investigate a shooting.

Chief Thomas told FOX 17 police were intervening in a large fight near the beer tent when shots rang out. As the crowd cleared a man with a gunshot wound in his leg was being carried off.

The beer tent was shut down to investigate the shooting and any connection to the fight police were handling just prior.

Muskegon Heights Police are asking anyone with information to reach out at (231) 733-8900 or by Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.