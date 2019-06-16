Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Fight, shooting closes festival beer tent in Muskegon Heights

Posted 4:06 PM, June 16, 2019, by

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Police shut down part of the Muskegon Heights Festival in the Park to investigate a shooting.

Chief Thomas told FOX 17 police were intervening in a large fight near the beer tent when shots rang out. As the crowd cleared a man with a gunshot wound in his leg was being carried off.

The beer tent was shut down to investigate the shooting and any connection to the fight police were handling just prior.

Muskegon Heights Police are asking anyone with information to reach out at (231) 733-8900 or by Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.