KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- The Kalamazoo Brew Bus is once again getting ready to take you to the water.

Future river floats are planned for June 30th, July 21st, and July 27th.

Each group meets at Boatyard Brewing with the shuttle bus leaving at 10 a.m.

Just $50 gets you a ticket, transport to the beginning of the float, and a tube.

For more information visit kalamazoobrewbus.com