Lawn clippings pose deadly threat to motorcyclists

KALAMAZOO, Mich. --The death of a motorcycle rider in Illinois is putting a national spotlight on the dangers of lawn clippings being left on roads.

"When you’re mowing your lawn, when you get by the street, make your first couple passes so they shoot the grass into your property not the road." Morris Giddings, President of the Red Arrow Riders in Kalamazoo, told FOX 17.

Grass and other small lawn clippings pose no risk to 4-wheeled vehicles but reducing the number of wheels on the road means reducing the control the driver has.

Those clippings create a slippery ice-like condition on the roadways, according to motorcyclists

"I really don’t think they know the hazards they could be creating." John Jones from American Legion Post 341, said of the issue. Grass creates a slippery surface for riders. "It squishes ... and we go to apply our brakes, turn -anything else; it's like being on ice."

Many local communities have ordinances enforcing lawn waste, but there's nothing state-wide specifically for grass clippings. Michigan riders say it's an easy thing to keep in mind and could potentially save a life.