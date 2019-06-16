Meghan & Harry release new picture of Archie for Father’s Day
LONDON, England (CNN) — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a new image of their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in honor of Father’s Day.
The photo, which appeared on the royal couple’s official Instagram page, features Archie clutching Prince Harry’s finger. “Wishing a very special first Father’s Day to The Duke of Sussex,” the post states.
The couple also posted a photo in May in honor of Mother’s Day in the many countries across the globe that celebrate it, including Meghan’s native America.
“Paying tribute to all mothers today — past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered,” the post stated, “We honor and celebrate each and every one of you.”
The photos are the only times that Archie has been seen since he was presented to the world in St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle only days after his birth on May 6.
New details have just emerged about Archie’s christening, which is set to take place at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in July, according to The Sunday Times.
Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal expert, told CNN that the christening will almost certainly take place at the chapel as it is where Harry was christened in 1984, and where he and Meghan tied the knot in May 2018.
More recently, the chapel has played host to the weddings of Prince Andrew’s daughter Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank in October 2018, and Lady Gabriella Windsor to financier Thomas Kingston in May 2019.
Fitzwilliams noted that the christening will be a “highly significant” event, as Archie is the first royal baby born to parents of different ethnicities. He noted that the christening will highlight a “changing royal family which reflects society as a whole in modern Britain as in the Commonwealth more closely.”