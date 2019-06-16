× Meghan & Harry release new picture of Archie for Father’s Day

LONDON, England (CNN) — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a new image of their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in honor of Father’s Day.

The photo, which appeared on the royal couple’s official Instagram page, features Archie clutching Prince Harry’s finger. “Wishing a very special first Father’s Day to The Duke of Sussex,” the post states.

The couple also posted a photo in May in honor of Mother’s Day in the many countries across the globe that celebrate it, including Meghan’s native America.

“Paying tribute to all mothers today — past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered,” the post stated, “We honor and celebrate each and every one of you.”