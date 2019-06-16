Teen raising money, making care packages for children without insurance

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Miyah Landers is using her experience as a burn victim to help other children in need and warn teens of a dangerous online challenge.

Landers is the first to admit she made a mistake. According to WXYZ, She was burned over 50% of her body attempting the Fire Challenge with friends. They were playing with fire and a bottle of alcohol when the bottle exploded, covering her with flames.

Doctors told Miyah’s mother to be prepared for her to be in Children’s Hospital for 6 months to a year. Miyah recovered in just 2 months. She spent those months covered in bandages that needed to be changed everyday and learned of many children less fortunate than she who’s parents couldn’t afford proper after-care supplies.

Miyah started a GoFundMe page to help burn survivors and give back to everyone who helped her recovery. The care packages will include supplies like creams, bandages, and Xeroform; a special gauze that won’t stick to a wound.

On her GoFundMe page, Miyah expresses just how important this mission has become to her. “I need to supply care packages for the burn survivors . This is a new chapter for me and want to start it off by helping others and giving back with the help of our community.”

FOX 17 searched for the challenge, but videos are being taken down by hosting sites and search pages are instead being filled with Miyah’s story and other videos speaking out about the dangers of the challenge.