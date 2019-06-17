× Active Commute Week kicks off in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS. Mich. — Active Commute Week kicks off in Grand Rapids and urges people to walk, ride or use public transportation around the city instead of driving a car.

The annual event includes the Active Commute Week Employer Challenge, which features businesses competing for who can log the most active trips.

The healthy competition is a great opportunity for employers and individuals to contribute to the health and sustainability of Grand Rapids.

The benefits of active transportation are endless. For individuals, an active commute can improve their physical and mental health.

On a community level, active commuting helps curb rising levels of carbon emissions each year by reducing the number of single-occupancy vehicles on roadways.

Participants can log their trips to and from any destination by signing up here. Make sure to use the #acwgr while keeping track to be eligible to win prizes.

Active commute week runs Monday, June 17 and runs through Sunday, June 23.