Art installations announced for Project 1 by ArtPrize

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – ArtPrize has announced the projects for this year’s Project 1.

Project 1 is the new biennial exhibition by ArtPrize that will take place in years without the regular ArtPrize competition which has taken place annually over the last nine years. Project 1 will focus on five artists, who will each produce a large-scale public artwork. Some of the pieces will be in multiple sites around Grand Rapids, while others will function as stages for performing arts and others will be available for audience participation.

The topic for this year’s exhibition called Project 1: Crossed Lines. The artists participating are:

Amanda Browder of Brooklyn, NY . She will present a piece called Kaleidoscopic, a series of large-scale fabric installations which will be draped over the community center building in Martin Luther King Jr. Park in SE Grand Rapids. She’ll also wrap four downtown skywalks and the facade of the Tanglefoot site in SW Grand Rapids.

. She will present a piece called Kaleidoscopic, a series of large-scale fabric installations which will be draped over the community center building in Martin Luther King Jr. Park in SE Grand Rapids. She’ll also wrap four downtown skywalks and the facade of the Tanglefoot site in SW Grand Rapids. Heather Hart of Brooklyn, NY . She will present twin sculptures called The Oracle of the Soulmates in Martin Luther King Jr. Park and in Rosa Parks Circle. The sculptures will look like rooftops removed from homes and people will be able to climb on and inside the exhibit. They could also act as a stage for performances.

. She will present twin sculptures called The Oracle of the Soulmates in Martin Luther King Jr. Park and in Rosa Parks Circle. The sculptures will look like rooftops removed from homes and people will be able to climb on and inside the exhibit. They could also act as a stage for performances. Rafael Lozano-Hemmer of Montreal, Canada . He will be installing the Voice Bridge, 400 lights and speakers across the Blue Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids. The lights will be controlled by the voice recordings of participants who speak into intercoms at each end of the bridge.

. He will be installing the Voice Bridge, 400 lights and speakers across the Blue Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids. The lights will be controlled by the voice recordings of participants who speak into intercoms at each end of the bridge. Olalekan Jeyifous of Brooklyn, NY. He will be presenting The Boom and the Bust, an abstract multi-story building form that will be horizontally bisected by a steel truss enclosure that will contain small homes. It will be installed at the corner of Monroe Avenue and Louis Street.

He will be presenting The Boom and the Bust, an abstract multi-story building form that will be horizontally bisected by a steel truss enclosure that will contain small homes. It will be installed at the corner of Monroe Avenue and Louis Street. Paul Amenta and Ted Lott of Grand Rapids. The duo who have worked in the past with SiTE:LAB will present Critical Infrastructure, “an architectural intervention at the landmark Tanglefoot Building.”

Project 1: Crossed Lines runs from September 7 to October 27 around Grand Rapids. For more, visit the ArtPrize website.