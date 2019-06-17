× Crews break ground on GRPS park project

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Crews broke down on a new schoolyard project in Grand Rapids on Monday.

The Plaster Creek Family Park will be next to Burton Elementary School. It will be used for students during school hours and open up for families after school.

Project organizers consider it to be an outdoor classroom focused on nature and new learning experiences.

“What we’re going to be seeing here are some outdoor classroom spaces, chances for kids to come and play yes,”said David Marquardt, director of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation. “But also opportunities for kids to be coming outside of their traditional classrooms and learn in an outdoor space.”

The project is expected to be done at the end of September or early October.