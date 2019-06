Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- If you are looking to see the classic story of 'Rapunzel' on stage, the Circle Theatre in Grand Rapids is a little more than a week away from opening day.

The family friendly show runs June 26-29 at the theatre, located 1703 Robinson Rd SE, East Grand Rapids.

We were joined in studio by some of the theatre's members and cast. For tickets, click here.