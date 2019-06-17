Exodus Place provides more than just housing for local men in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When we hear the word "homelessness," we instantly think of someone who is jobless and without a family. Homelessness isn't a cookie-cutter situation; every person has their own story and issues that have brought them to this place in life. Fortunately, there are places like Exodus Place to help men in what may be the hardest time in their life and get them back on their feet.

At Exodus Place men who find themselves in an unfortunate situation get a roof over their head, whether it's for a short stint or for years. Men pay a small fee, which provides them with a living space, meals, and even some recreational space so they can still live a normal life.

These men rely heavily on The Rapids as they go through these transitions as well.

We went to their facility to talk to one man who was able to get back on his feet thanks to Exodus Place and now serves as a mentor and staff member.

Exodus Place is located at 322 Front Avenue South West in Grand Rapids.

Learn more by going to ExodusPlace.org or by giving them a call at (616)-242-9130.