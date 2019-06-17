Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Free Zumba classes in Rosa Parks Circle

Posted 8:20 AM, June 17, 2019, by , Updated at 08:37AM, June 17, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you are looking to enjoy community fitness without breaking the bank, the City of Grand Rapids is hosting free Zumba classes at Rosa Parks Circle, 135 Monroe Center St NW, in Grand Rapids.

The class combines high-energy and motivating music with unique moves and combination.  You do not need to register, just simply show up.

If you can’t make it today, there are other classes planned.

  • Monday, June 17, 2019 | 05:30 PM – 06:15 PM
  • Monday, June 24, 2019 | 05:30 PM – 06:15 PM
  • Monday, July 01, 2019 | 05:30 PM – 06:15 PM
  • Monday, July 08, 2019 | 05:30 PM – 06:15 PM
  • Monday, July 15, 2019 | 05:30 PM – 06:15 PM

 

