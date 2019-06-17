× Free Zumba classes in Rosa Parks Circle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you are looking to enjoy community fitness without breaking the bank, the City of Grand Rapids is hosting free Zumba classes at Rosa Parks Circle, 135 Monroe Center St NW, in Grand Rapids.

The class combines high-energy and motivating music with unique moves and combination. You do not need to register, just simply show up.

If you can’t make it today, there are other classes planned.