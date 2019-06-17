Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Gloomy weather puts a damper on business in downtown Saugatuck

Posted 6:23 PM, June 17, 2019, by , Updated at 06:27PM, June 17, 2019

SAUGATUCK, Mich.--Cloudy days continue to put a damper on business in Saugatuck with many owners saying it's the slowest it's been in years. Many are staying optimistic and hoping sunny days will come soon, along with customer. But,  If the slow trend continues, some worry there may not be a future to look forward to.

"We need people walking around a lot in the streets," says Boardwalk Deli Owner Erhan Kara," otherwise we won't be here next year if it just keeps going like that because we need the warm days."

Though summer doesn't officially start until Friday late spring hasn't brought many warm and sunny days.

"Around this time, on Saturdays and Sundays especially, lots of people just walking by could hardly get passed some people on the sidewalk just wall to wall people crowding the sidewalk and we're just not having that this year so far," says Premier Dead Sea's Susan Kuhn.

Along with clothing shops, bars, coffee shops you're sure to find restaurants with outside seating, but it's the businesses with outside seating hurting the most. But, for those along the waterfront it's not only the clouds they have to worry about.

"So there's two things happening there's obviously the weather, the rain which yes it slows down business with the outdoor restaurant and then there's the potential of the flood. The rain is a bummer and I think if we don't get a flood we're all pretty happy and summer is going to come," says Eric Chaitin, Mermaid bar & grill owner.

But many are remaining optimistic, after all what choice do they really have.

"As long as the weather is 70 degrees even if it rains it's still good, get an umbrella,"  says Boardwalk's Kara.

Of course you can always check with us for the forecast and the Saugatuck tourism website for the latest on those business.

