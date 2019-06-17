Intern Connect Conference will teach students how to network in West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hello West Michigan is hosting the largest gathering of regional interns and helping them make connections at the Intern Connect Conference on June 19.

Intern Connect is a half-day professional development conference for summer interns working in West Michigan. The goal of the conference is to teach the interns essential skills such as positive workplace communication, how to navigate a networking event, dress code, adulting, and networking. It’s also a time for them to connect with peers and perhaps get to know other interns working in the region.

Hello West Michigan also wants to educate interns on the West Michigan region. The interns are interviewing the businesses as well, so by connecting them with regional happenings, the community, and their peers, they can experience all that West Michigan has to offer.

Intern Connect Conference will take place from 12:30 to 5 p.m. at 20 Monroe Live.

Tickets cost $40, and more information can be found at hellowestmichigan.com.