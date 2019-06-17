Kalamazoo Sheriff employee fired after internal investigation

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Kalamazoo County Sheriff says that a staff member was fired last month after the Michigan State Police started an investigation into possible criminal activity.

Sheriff Richard Fuller fired the employee on May 31st, a day after completed an administrative investigation into the situation, according to a release issued by the department. Investigators say they discovered that a staff member had been involved in possible criminal activity on May 23rd and contacted Michigan State Police to investigate.

The Michigan State Police investigation is continuing. No details as to who the employee was or what that employee is alleged to have done have been released.