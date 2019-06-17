Lester & Hawkins enjoy the 56th annual Western Michigan University alumni golf outing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADA, Mich -- Hundreds of alumni from Western Michigan University made their way to Egypt Valley Country Club in Ada on Monday morning to take part in the 56th annual alumni golf outing. Right there with them were Bronco head football coach, Tim Lester and men's basketball coach, Steve Hawkins.

"This has always been one of my favorite days of the year," Hawkins said, "you get here and it's one of the largest alumni golf outings in the state for any university. You get to see our fans and our alums in a setting that isn't competitive and we can actually have fun, normally you see them at our games but I'm usually busy that day so to see them in this setting, get a chance to visit, it's a great day," he added.

Meanwhile, last year Coach Lester participated in the golf outing by hitting some shots but didn't actually play in a group.

"I'm playing," Lester laughed, "I'm playing 18 holes and I'm excited, I love golf, sometimes it's a 'beat the coach' thing when I'm here but i'm fired up."