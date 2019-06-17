Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Mastercard to allow transgender people to use chosen name

Posted 12:32 PM, June 17, 2019, by

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 17: NYC Commission on Human Rights and Mastercard Host #AcceptanceMatters Panel and Unveil “Acceptance Street” During WorldPride 2019 on June 17, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Mastercard)

NEW YORK (AP) — Mastercard will allow transgender people to use their chosen names on credit cards in an effort to combat discrimination at the cash register.

That means that the name on the credit card owned by a transgender person could be different than that found on their birth certificate or driver’s license.

It is up to the banks that issue the cards to actually implement the change and on Monday, Mastercard called on those banks to do so.

