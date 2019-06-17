Mercy Health opens new $5.6M outpatient center in Ada

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADA, Mich. -- Mercy Health has opened a new $5.6M outpatient facility in Ada, bringing together both primary care and specialty services.

The new center, located at at 6741 and 6745 E. Fulton Avenue in Ada, now feature health care services like internal medicine, pediatrics, pelvic medicine and urogynecology, laboratory services, x-ray and ultrasounds.

"Mercy Health Ada was designed through feedback contributed from patients and providers — with the goal of keeping the patient in mind," said Kristen Brown, MD, president of Mercy Health Physician Partners.

"Two key features that came out of this feedback were moving patient intake into the exam room for patient privacy, and the team room concept, that allows providers to work in a collaborative space rather than individual offices," she said.