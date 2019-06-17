Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for June 17

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Despite some crummy weather, a lot of sun is shining on the official totals for the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

In its sixth year at Blythefield Country Club, the event raised around $1.1 to help feed the hungry. Over the years the events have raised more than $5.2 million for Meijer and Simply Give, the program that helps stock the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest.

The event brought 144 of the top female golfers from around the world to the course in Rockford.

This year's winner, Brooke Henderson, has also committed to donating more than $1 million to the cause.

2. Thousands came out donned in rainbow flags and attire for one of West Michigan's largest pride festivals.

The festival is put on every year by the Grand Rapids Pride Center, to celebrate diversity and inclusion.

Plus on Saturday, the event set records for a large number of crowds in its 31st year, which is something local festival founders are overwhelmed to see.

Just to give a scope at how much the festival has grown, last year they sold 200 pre-sale tickets. This year more than 1600 tickets were sold by the time they opened the gates Saturday morning.

3. After 40 years in business, the Red Hot Inn at the corner of Leonard and East Beltline is closing its doors.

This Friday is the last day to snag some of their tasty grub. They are known for mixing traditional diner food with a Greek twist.

The owner says it's time to "start a new chapter for his family" and they don't know what the future holds.

This week, they're inviting people to come and say goodbye for one last time. Neighboring restaurant, Gus's Original, is also closing its doors on June 20.

4. Do you consider yourself a grill master? Or a boss of barbecue? If yes, the Reynolds Wrap has the job for you! They're on a search for the best barbecue in the country, and they need a person to help them find it.

This summer, one lucky person will travel across the U.S. all expenses paid visiting some of the most famous barbecue spots on the hunt for the best grub.

The winner, Reynolds Wrap's Chief Grilling Officer, will be paid "$10,000" and be able to bring a friend for the ultimate barbecue road trip.

If you think you have what it takes, send in a photo of yourself grilling your favorite food along with 10 words describing why you would make the ultimate Chief Grilling Officer.

5. It's no secret exercise has many great benefits for your physical health, but it can also help relieve anxiety. A new study says physical activity is especially beneficial for those who suffer from a generalized anxiety disorder.

The research finds both men and women were less anxious and more energetic after working out on a treadmill for 30 minutes.

Researchers say exercise has an effect on brain chemicals, such as serotonin and dopamine, which are involved in moods.

The exercise can also distract people from the anxiety-provoking aspects of their daily lives.